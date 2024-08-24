Yuma Medicare Store to host seminar about the program

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with a local Medicare expert about the August 26 event.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Medicare Store is hosting an event happening next Monday.

Luz Rios, a Yuma Medicare expert, discusses the importance of Medicare, particularly for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

"It was originally set up as a help so that no one is financially taken back by their health care. But a lot of people don't understand once they retire and they turn 65 or once they've been on disability for a certain amount of time they don't understand how to navigate the Medicare universe. And that's where I come in. I help navigate the insurance universe that no one wants to think about. No one wants to, you know, no one cares about insurance until you need it. But for me, I'm here to be able to help people out before they need it so they know what's going on. And you know, I love community, I love people. I love being able to share stories, to share moments, to have that connection with people. But for me, I'm passionate about this, because this is a way that I can actually help people out, especially when they're super overwhelmed with healthcare." Luz Rios, Yuma Medicare expert

She emphasizes the challenges people face in understanding and navigating Medicare, especially when they need it most.

"We don't get informed. A lot of people don't know, and it's like, especially once you retire, you turn 65 and you're like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna go to the beach and hang out.' And then it's like, 'Oh, man, I have to think about my insurance now.' And so that's where I step in. The biggest challenge is just not getting the proper information. When you turn 65 you are the most popular person in the world, you'll get a stack of mail, you'll get 20 million phone calls, you will get bombarded with TV ads, and a lot of people just don't know who to turn to when they actually have questions that they want to ask. So that is my specialty. That's what I do. That's how I help people. Because with Medicare, having all of those complexities, not knowing where to go or what to do, that's where I step in, and I give people options on, 'Hey, this is how it works, and this is what we can do.'" Luz Rios, Yuma Medicare expert

Rios plans to address these issues through upcoming seminars, which will provide a comprehensive overview of Medicare, including its parts (A, B, C, and D), deductibles, co-insurance, and costs.

She also aims to help individuals on fixed incomes manage their Medicare expenses effectively.

The seminar is happening at the Golden Corral on August 26, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. They will also host another seminar on September 30 at the Golden Corral, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.