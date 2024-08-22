Local doctor selected as President of Yuma Regional Medical Group

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has selected Kristina Diaz, MD, MBA, as the President of the Yuma Regional Medical Group (YRMG).

YRMC says Dr. Diaz was selected was selected "based on her highly qualified experience and demonstrated commitment to building positive relationships."

YRMC further says Diaz, born and raised in Yuma, began her career in 2014 "as the Associate Program Director of the YRMC Family and Community Medicine Residency Program.

Diaz currently serves as "the Executive Medical Director, Chief Academic Officer and Program Director of the Family Medicine Residency Program," according to YRMC.

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to support the work of the medical group. It's an exciting time to work collaboratively with providers to advance care in our community," Diaz expressed.

According to YRMC, Diaz will lead the "newly established medical group" on Monday, August 26, and will continue to see patients in the clinic for a half-day every week.