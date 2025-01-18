TikTok confirms plans to go dark on Sunday

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - TikTok says it plans to go dark Sunday unless it gets more clarity from the Biden administration about the ban set to go into effect that day.

In a statement, TikTok called for a definitive statement to assure that service providers that help make the app run won't be hit with those potential billions in fines on Sunday if they keep up business as usual.

It comes after the Supreme Court, on Friday, ruled unanimously to uphold a law requiring that parent company, ByteDance, sell TikTok or or effectively be shut down in the U.S.

The Biden administration said it would not implement the law, but instead punt next steps to the Trump administration.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew has expressed hope for the app under Trump's presidency.