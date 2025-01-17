Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

"Finally, on TikTok we know a lot of things are up in the air, with the TikTok ban scheduled to go into effect this weekend, but everyone the Biden administration, the incoming Trump administration, even the Supreme Court, should continue working to find a way an American buyer, to find a way to find a way to find an American buyer for TikTok so we can both free the app from any influence and control from the Chinese Communist Party and keep TikTok going which will preserve the jobs of millions of creators," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

TikTok could possibly be banned on Sunday.

The court justices rejected a challenge by ByteDance, the owner of the app.

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Supreme Court ruled Thursday to uphold a law that could ban social media app TikTok.

