TikTok users flocking to an alternative app

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - TikTok could go offline in the U.S. in just a few days over its Chinese ownership, and some American social media users are already flocking to an alternative.

These so-called "TikTok Refugees" have made Red Note the most-downloaded free app in the U.S.

The app, which is also owned by a China-based company, allows users to share short-form videos, photos and texts, like TikTok.

Most Chinese users have warmly welcomed the newcomers, many who say they do not share Washington's concerns about China.

"We should have the right to go to all of these apps and we should have the free speech in America to do this. Like that's what we are based on," said Katie Lawson, a TikTok refugee.

Congress passed a law last April requiring TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a ban in the states.

The law would take effect on January 19, unless the Supreme Court moves to stop or delay it.