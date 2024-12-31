Gas prices expected to drop in 2025, according to projections

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A special New Year's gift for drivers: Gas prices are expected to drop in 2025 for the third straight year.

GasBuddy expects the national average for regular gas to fall to 3.22 a gallon. That's about 10 cents less than in 2024.

According to GasBuddy, if the projections hold, the typical household should spend about $2,250 on fuel next year, but gas prices could be disrupted by several factors, including President-Elect Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

To learn more about this, click here.