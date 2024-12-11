Skip to Content
Taco Bell tests new beverage-centered location

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Taco Bell is testing a new cafe concept that isn't focused on its namesake product.

The restaurant will instead focus on the chain's beverages. One recently opened in San Diego.

It's called Live Más Café, and features a menu that includes milkshakes, coffees, and its trademark Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

Experts say the new beverage chain could help Taco Bell help attract younger customers and diversify its audience.

McDonald's launched a similar concept a year ago called CosMc's. It also features beverages, as well as snacks aimed at younger consumers.

