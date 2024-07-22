Costco sells apocolypse-ready food buckets

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If you're worried about the zombie apocalypse, an alien landing, or some other civilization-ending event, you need to be prepared, and big-box retailer Costco has you covered.

The chain is now selling food buckets that seem to be tailor-made for extinction-event survival readiness.

The 'Ready-Wise Emergency Food Supply' bucket contains 150 freeze-dried food servings and has a 25-year shelf life.

In total, it provides 25,280 calories and various freeze-dried meal choices. They include teriyaki rice, pasta alfredo, potato pot pie, and apple cinnamon cereal.

The Ready-Wise Emergency Food Supply bucket lists online for $80, but you can get it for less at some Costco stores.

Online shipping takes 10 to 15 business days, so if you wait until the aliens land, it may be too late.