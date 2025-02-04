Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide

(KYMA, KECY) - The Shamrock Shake has returned to all McDonald's restaurants, including Yuma and El Centro, for a limited time.

In a press release obtained by KYMA, starting Monday, February 10, $0.25 "from every Shamrock Shake sold at participating restaurants nationwide will support" local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) families. This will go until Sunday, March 23.

Courtesy: McDonald's Courtesy: McDonald's

In addition, the iconic fast food restaurant is also reuniting two members of the "McDonald's family," Grimace and Uncle O'Grimacey, "for the first time in decades to commemorate the next chapter of the Gift to RMHC celebration."

McDonald's says Uncle O'Grimacey will travel across the country, "spreading Shamrock cheer with fans everywhere and celebrating RMHC and their mission to keep families together."

Courtesy: McDonald's

In addition to the $0.25 deal, McDonald's is offering ways to help those in need:

Limited edition Uncle O'Grimacey merchandise is available for pre-sale, which began on Tuesday, February 4. If you're interested in purchasing the merchandise, click here.

Help support a charity by giving a gift to the RMHC of Southern Arizona, or round-up for RMHC at a McDonald's near you.

To learn more about this, read the press release below.