95 Swap Meet hosts grand opening ceremony

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 95 Swap Meet held its official grand opening Sunday afternoon.

The swap meet is located at 3205 West Casino Drive, just across from Cocopah Casino, where vendors can sell items ranging from food to electronics.

Two members of the swap meet, manager Luis Guzman and Digital Content Manager Chetan Bafna, share why they're opening a new swap meet in Yuma County.

"I think Yuma County needed a venue like this so families can gather and come and enjoy a weekend in a safe place and open doors. This is this was much needed for all the communities around here," Guzman expressed.

"We want to partner with the local businesses in the area to present their footprint [in Yuma] in a unique in-person advertising venue," Bafna added.

Charreada Horses and local band Morros Del Garage participated in the grand opening ceremony.

The swap meet is open from 8:00am to 5:00pm.