New “95 Swap Meet” Opens in Somerton, Reviving Local Shopping Tradition

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton is welcoming a new addition to its local market scene as the "95 Swap Meet" prepares for its soft opening this Saturday. Located at 3205 West Casino Drive, just across from Cocopah Casino, this new venue aims to bring back the community atmosphere of local swap meets, offering a fresh spot for shopping, food, and family fun.

Operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 95 Swap Meet will host over 100 vendors, bringing a wide range of products and food options to attendees. Event organizers, Isaac and Luis Guzman, see the swap meet as a way to fill the void left by the closing of the another Swap Meet over a year ago.

"This is what they used to do before the swap meet closed here," shared manager Luis Guzman. "For us to give this venue back… families can come out, enjoy the day, and maybe find a good treasure or some fresh produce. You never know what you’re gonna find, and that’s the great part of it."

The 95 Swap Meet is set for an even larger grand opening on Sunday, promising even more vendors for community members to explore.

Yuma resident Dan Dinwiddie expressed excitement, saying, "We’ve got it all right here. You’ll be able to come out and find anything you want here at the 95 swap meet."

The new swap meet hopes to provide a bustling marketplace where vendors and shoppers alike can connect and continue a cherished community tradition.