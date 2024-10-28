Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening in the Foothills soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will host a grand opening in the Foothills on Tuesday.

In a press release, the grand opening is taking place at 11340 S. Fortuna Road, making this the second Freddy's location in Yuma.

"We feel thrilled to expand Freddy's in east Yuma and give residents in the community another convenient location to visit. Our newest restaurant will uphold the traditional Freddy's dining experience as we continue to provide fast, friendly service with genuine hospitality and cooked-to-order menu items made with premium quality ingredients," said Craig Newman, a franchise operator.

The press release has given the following hours of operation: