1st Bank Yuma shares more on acquisition by OneAZ

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 1st Bank Yuma is sharing more information regarding its acquisition by OneAZ Credit Union.

The CEO & President of 1st Bank Yuma Ricardo Perez says the collaboration with OneAZ will improve consumer lending.

He says the bank has had lots of success with commercial and business lending, but can now expand products and services for personal, family, and household financing.

He says he anticipates additional employment opportunities and that the merger will result in a more well-rounded service for locals.

"We see it as a change for the good. We definitely do see that it's going to benefit all of our stakeholders, employees, customers, shareholders, and the community as well. They are community-driven and they like to invest in the communities that they serve and will be able to continue doing that as well," says Perez.

The two organizations are expected to be fully integrated in 2026.