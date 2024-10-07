Skip to Content
Business

1st Bank Yuma shares more on acquisition by OneAZ

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:28 PM
Published 5:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 1st Bank Yuma is sharing more information regarding its acquisition by OneAZ Credit Union.

The CEO & President of 1st Bank Yuma Ricardo Perez says the collaboration with OneAZ will improve consumer lending.

He says the bank has had lots of success with commercial and business lending, but can now expand products and services for personal, family, and household financing.

He says he anticipates additional employment opportunities and that the merger will result in a more well-rounded service for locals.

"We see it as a change for the good. We definitely do see that it's going to benefit all of our stakeholders, employees, customers, shareholders, and the community as well. They are community-driven and they like to invest in the communities that they serve and will be able to continue doing that as well," says Perez.

The two organizations are expected to be fully integrated in 2026.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content