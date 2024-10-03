OneAZ announces acquisition of 1st Bank Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - OneAZ Credit Union announced its acquisition of 1st Bank Yuma on Thursday.

OneAZ is an Arizona-based credit union that serves 200,000 members across 20 branches statewide.

With the acquisition of 1st Bank Yuma, OneAZ will now manage over 4 billion dollars in assets.

The CEO of 1st Bank Yuma says this collaboration will promote more growth in the local economy and offer customers a wider variety of products and services.

The CEO of OneAZ shared what this means for local customers.

"I don't anticipate a lot of changes. 1st Bank Yuma is really good at commercial lending, we are really good at consumer lending, and so there is nothing that is going to be taken from the customers at 1st Bank Yuma. In fact, it's going to be enhanced. It's a perfect marriage in our eyes," says Brandon Michaels, the CEO & President of OneAZ.

The two organizations are expected to be fully integrated in 2026.