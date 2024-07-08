Skip to Content
Trader Joe’s recalls popular candle over safety concerns

today at 8:00 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Trader Joe's is recalling a popular candle due to a "larger than expected flame."

The grocery chain says its Mango Tangerine Scented Candle's flame can spread from the wick to the wax, with a possible "unexpected burn pattern" that would cause a safety risk.

Customers are being urged to discard the candle or return it to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund.

The retailer did not say whether there were any injuries caused by the candle.

