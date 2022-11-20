Skip to Content
American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers

KYMA

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Legion in El Centro is sending packages to the military overseas.

Overall, the Legion will send 50 packages, containing supplies, overseas to servicemen and women. 

Particularly, Alexia Alvarado and Reyes Lizarrige are two Brawley and Imperial Valley service members who will receive items such as food, and socks.

"It's going very good right now. We have members of our community and our American Legion group helping us out. Students from TL Wagner's fifth grade class with Mrs. Bonillas; they actually decorated all the boxes this year," American Legion POST 25 Bar Manager Allie Carter spoke.

All in all, packages are scheduled to be shipped in the coming days.

