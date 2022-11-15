Four Caltrans employees receive highest honor by Gov. Newsom

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom presented four employees of Caltrans with the Governor's State Employee Medal of Valor Award.

From a press release by Caltrans, the award is highest honor California bestows on its public servants.

“Our colleagues Travis, Matthew, Ryan, and James performed brave, selfless acts, putting their own lives at risk to help save the lives of others,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares

Additionally, “I am proud to join Governor Newsom in celebrating their heroism.”

Travis Sutton

Courtesy: Caltrans

Firstly, Caltrans Equipment Operator Travis Sutton earned the Medal of Valor for his heroic actions.

For further context, Sutton saved the life of a woman whose vehicle went over a snow-covered embankment in Butte County in March 2021.

In doing so, he performed a dangerous rescue down steep terrain in extremely cold weather.

Matthew Pina

Courtesy: Caltrans

Secondly, Caltrans Highway Maintenance Leadworker Matthew Pina received the Medal of Valor for saving a man's life.

Accordingly, Pina dissuaded a man from jumping off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in January 2021.

Ryan Aguirre

Courtesy: Caltrans

Thirdly, Caltrans Highway Maintenance Worker Ryan Aguirre earned the Medal of Valor for saving his co-worker.

An errant vehicle was speeding out of control toward them in November 2020.

As a result, Aguirre risked his own safety by pulling his co-worker out from under their maintenance truck before the crash occurred.

After the crash, Aguirre offered aid to those injured.

James Burkhouse

Courtesy: Caltrans

Lastly, Caltrans Equipment Operator James Burkhouse received the Medal of Valor for his efforts.

While off duty, Burkhouse saved a man's life when he came across a head-on collision that had occurred in rural San Bernardino County in April 2020.

Straightaway, Burkhouse used his experience as a former paramedic to assist the injured driver.