Senate confirms Pam Bondi for Attorney General

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pam Bondi, President Donald Trump's selection to lead the Justice Department, has been confirmed.

The Senate voted 54 to 46 to confirm Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, to be the nation's next Attorney General.

Bondi needed a simple majority to be confirmed.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman joined all Republicans in supporting Bondi's confirmation.

Bondi got the nomination after Trump's first pick for the position, former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, dropped out of the process.