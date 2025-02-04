Senate Intel Committee votes on Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has cleared an important hurdle for her nomination.
The Senate Intelligence Committee voted to move Tulsi Gabbard's nomination on for a vote on the Senate floor.
Behind closed doors, the committee voted to approve Gabbard Tuesday. Republicans hold a 9-8 majority on the committee.
Gabbard, a former Congresswoman from Hawaii, ran for the Democratic presidential nomination before leaving the party and backing Trump.
When the full Senate takes up her confirmation, Gabbard could afford to lose up to three Republican votes, assuming no Democrats vote for her.
Prior to the vote, Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) issued the following statement regarding to his opposition to Gabbard's nomination:
"This position decides what intelligence gets in front of the president. It's critical to our national security and the safety of all of our families. Congresswoman Gabbard has made clear that she lacks the judgement and decision-making to do this job well.
Healthy skepticism is a good thing, but when someone consistently embraces sensational, but poorly supported claims while dismissing the thorough assessments of our intelligence community, it becomes dangerous. That's why I pressed Congresswoman Gabbard during the hearing about her disputing Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own people in Syria, but rather than ease my concerns, she confirmed them.
And there are more concerns I have, ranging from her advocating to pardon Edward Snowden after he gave our national security secrets to the Russians, to her wanting to get rid of intelligence collection tools that are used to prevent attacks on the United States and our servicemembers abroad. While she's tried to walk away from these statements over the past few weeks to earn votes, her track record of hostility towards our intelligence community is far too long to dismiss.
I'll be voting against her confirmation and have urged my colleagues on the committee to do the same. Whether it's Congresswoman Gabbard or anyone else, I'll always work with our intelligence leaders to keep our country safe."