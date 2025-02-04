Senate Intel Committee votes on Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has cleared an important hurdle for her nomination.

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted to move Tulsi Gabbard's nomination on for a vote on the Senate floor.

Behind closed doors, the committee voted to approve Gabbard Tuesday. Republicans hold a 9-8 majority on the committee.

Gabbard, a former Congresswoman from Hawaii, ran for the Democratic presidential nomination before leaving the party and backing Trump.

When the full Senate takes up her confirmation, Gabbard could afford to lose up to three Republican votes, assuming no Democrats vote for her.

Prior to the vote, Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) issued the following statement regarding to his opposition to Gabbard's nomination: