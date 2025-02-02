Virginia senator on Trump tariffs, Tulsi Gabbard and more

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about how President Donald Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada could impact grocery prices.

"I think we might want to call this the Donald Trump Super Bowl tax, with the big game coming next week. If...you know, avocados, tomatoes, beer from Mexico, price is going to go up. The question around cars...I've read already about $3,000 of additional price on cars, up to 10,000 on trucks, because we've actually integrated very well our auto production with Canada and Mexico. I think it's well about the fact that for years, we've been encouraging businesses to leave China and near shore to a place like Mexico. Now that is going to end up costing consumers more. And for industries like ours- like the wine industry, where we are growing rapidly in Virginia, those folks are going to get socked as well. So this is...remember Donald Trump got hired trying to lower grocery, saying he was going to lower grocery prices...Two weeks in, he's doing something that's going to do the absolute opposite." Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of Intelligence Committee

During the interview, Brennan and Warner talked about the Intelligence Committee hearing with Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

When asked if him and his colleagues "will get over" Gabbard refusing to call Edward Snowden a traitor and "actually vote to confirm her or even move her out of committee," Warner said:

"Edward Snowden released more information...probably did as much damage to our intelligence community as anyone in history. And the fact that Ms. Gabbard, who actually had legislation to pardon Edward Snowden, she called him a brave whistleblower, couldn't bring herself to call him a traitor, I think is disqualifying just on plain judgment. What would that...what signal if she got in, would that send to the IC workers or contractors? Is she going to suddenly enforce the law if she called Snowden a brave whistleblower? And what I'm particularly concerned about, Margaret, is our sharing of information with our allies, that's not written into law that's based on trust. Will they really trust to share their intelligence with us if she can't call out one of the worst traders in recent American history as such, as a traitor."

They also spoke about Trump's offer to most federal employees to resign.

"If you are suddenly taking out the most experienced folks at justice or at the FBI, how does that make us stronger? And what he's saying is, every FBI agent that somehow touched the January 6 investigation- that was a comprehensive investigation. I've been told there were almost half of all the FBI agents at least had some involvement. Remember, this was a case that was taken up against these rioters all across the country. If you're suddenly going to get rid of all of thoss, that could be thousands...what does that mean for our cyber security? What does it mean for our trafficking and stop against fentanyl and other drugs? What does it mean in terms of, you know, serious crime investigations? This would be devastating." Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of Intelligence Committee

Later in the interview, Brennan and Warner talked about the new Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iran, with Brennan reporting that Rubio said former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's security protection was cancelled by President Trump because he looked through a 'threat versus cost risk assessment.'"

This prompted Brennan to ask Warner if "the threat from Iran to assassinate U.S. officials" went away, and Warner said:

"No. I've seen no intelligence that would indicate that that threat has been diminished. I think this is payback and it's not just Pompeo...Listen I have not seen any intelligence- and here I agree with my partner Tom Cotton, the now chair of the intel committee- we've seen nothing to indicate less threat. And also taking out, for example, down the security detail for former General Chief of Staff, Mark Milley. This is all about retribution. And he's putting people's lives in danger, which is just unbelievable and I wish more people would stand up."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Warner, click here.