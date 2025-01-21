President Trump signs executive order to give TikTok a 75-day extension

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday that gives TikTok a 75-day extension.

During the extension, the United States will not enforce the law which was meant to force the app's owner, ByteDance, to sell the company.

President Joe Biden signed the measure into law in April and it went into effect Sunday.

However, the Biden administration said it wouldn't enforce the law and now President Trump is continuing that approach.

The order temporarily halts the recent back-and-forth surrounding the app's accessibility and it specifically directs the Justice Department not to take action against any U.S. company for helping TikTok get back online.

The extension does not overturn the law so TikTok still must find a U.S. company to take an 80% stake in it or it will be banned under the law.

Trump said on Truth Social that he wanted to find a deal for TikTok that involved ownership split 50-50 between Bytedance and the United States, though it is unclear whether Trump meant a U.S. company and whether that deal would survive court challenges based on the law's requirements.