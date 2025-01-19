Skip to Content
TikTok to restore service after being unavailable for users in the U.S.

today at 10:02 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - TikTok said Sunday that it would be restoring service to U.S. users after blocking it the evening before.

In a statement, the company said its services were coming back online after President-Elect Donald Trump provided assurances necessary to the company's service providers.

Just hours before the move from TikTok, Trump posted to Truth Social, calling for the app to remain available.

Trump indicated in his post that he wanted it to be available in order to broadcast his inauguration Monday, writing that he would issue an executive order to delay when the law that bans the app would go into effect.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

