President Biden issues pardons in his final morning in office

UPDATE (8:22 AM): President-Elect Donald Trump has responded to the pardons, telling NBC News, in a text, that "it is disgraceful. Many are guilty of major crimes."

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden, in his final morning in office, has issued several high profile pardons.

The outgoing president said the move was done to pre-emptively protect people President-Elect Donald Trump has threatened.

Among those pardoned: General Mark Milley, Doctor Anthony Fauci, the members and staff who served on the house committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the Capitol, including Liz Cheney, and the Capitol and Metro Police who testified before that committee.

Biden said the pardons are not an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

Milley, Fauci and Harry Dunn, a former Capitol police officer, issued the following statements respectively: