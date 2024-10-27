Liz Cheney on Vance and Trump and women voters

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday in response to Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance's comments.

"I think that they are doing everything they can to try to distract from the fact that the people who know Donald Trump best, including retired Four Star Marine General John Kelly, who is a gold star father, have come out and said very clearly and very directly to the American people that Donald Trump is not fit, that Donald Trump himself, standing near the graves of our fallen service members, says things like they are suckers and losers. We all watched on January 6, when Donald Trump sat in the dining room next to the Oval Office for hours, for hours, and watched people with his flags and his name, a mob he had sent to the Capitol, he watched them brutally beat police officers and invade our Capitol. His own vice president is not voting for him. Chiefs of staff aren't voting for him, secretaries of defense, National Security Adviser so, you know, this is completely unprecedented. I don't think, certainly in my lifetime, probably in American history, have you had a situation where so many of the top officials of the former president are saying they won't vote for him. And I think you know, we're going to hear continued assaults and rhetoric from Donald Trump and JD Vance to try to cover that up. But at the end of the day, it's desperation the American people are- are much smarter than that and they see through it. I'm confident." Liz Cheney (R-WY), Former U.S. Representative

When asked if she is concerned of her personal security if former President Donald Trump wins, Cheney said:

"First of all, I am very confident that Vice President Harris is going to win this election. It's what we're seeing all across the country, the kind of absolutely unprecedented coalition that's coming together to support her. You know, we're all going to run through the tape, and nobody is overconfident here, but I do believe she's going to be the next President of the United States. And I think that Donald Trump has ushered violence into our politics in a way that we haven't seen before. Any violence is unacceptable. Certainly, the assassination attempt on the former president was completely unacceptable and obviously should never have happened. But when you have a situation where, you know, Donald Trump suggests that people who disagree with him ought to be put before military tribunals, that the former chairman of the chief- Joint Chiefs of Staff should be hanged for treason, and his running mate, you know, doubles down on it, you know, I think that that tells you that you're dealing with a man who doesn't have any conscience, and the people who worked most closely with him know that, and so I'm confident that he's going to be defeated next week."

During the interview, Brennan and Cheney talked about women voters in the United States, to which Brennan asked Cheney if the latter was hearing from them that they're afraid to tell their spouses who they're voting for.

"What we're seeing is so important and so interesting. You've seen a real coalition of women who are pro-life and pro-choice come together to support Vice President Harris, and that's because we've seen some of the just the draconian laws that have been passed in places like Texas and North Carolina that are preventing women from getting lifesaving health care, preventing women from getting medical care that you know will ensure that, if they have a miscarriage, that they can have babies again, just fundamentally a set of circumstances that can't be maintained. And so, you have a growing coalition supporting Vice President Harris. You certainly have had many Republicans who are speaking out to endorse her, which, again, is unprecedented. And there are also many Republicans and independents who are saying, look, you know, I don't want to bring the wrath of, you know, Donald Trump and JD Vance down on me. So, I'm going to vote my conscience. I'm not going to talk about it. And we, you know, obviously, encourage that your vote is a secret vote. You should do what you know is right and- and I think you're going to have, frankly, a lot of men and women who will go into the voting booth and will vote their conscience, will vote for Vice President Harris. They may not ever say anything publicly, but the results will speak for themselves." Liz Cheney (R-WY), Former U.S. Representative

