DOJ releases Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on Trump investigation

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) released former Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on President-Elect Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Smith, who resigned Friday, defended the probe in the 174-page report that was made public early Tuesday morning.

The report said the president-elect "inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence" on January 6 and knowingly spread an objectively false narrative about election fraud in the 2020 election.

Smith's office conducted interviews with more than 250 individuals in connection with the investigation and federal grand jurors heard testimony from more than 55 witnesses as part of the probe.

The report called Trump's claims that Smith was influenced by President Joe Biden for political reasons "laughable."

Evidence established that the violence was foreseeable to Mr. Trump, but the office did not develop direct evidence, such as an explicit admission, of subjective intent to cause the full scope of the violence that occurred on January 6.

President-Elect Trump criticized the report in a post Truth Social and repeated false claims about the House Committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol.