President-Elect Trump’s Cabinet picks to be questioned on Capitol Hill

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration is a week away, and some of his picks for top Cabinet positions will spend the next few days in tough questioning on Capitol Hill, but some nominees are still working to shore up votes, even in the final hours.

In the week leading up to President-Elect Donald Trump's second term, 13 Cabinet picks will face confirmation hearings this week.

It's the first time senators will have the chance to publicly question the nominees, and the process kicks off with one of the most controversial: Pete Hegseth, who is President-Elect Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense.

New Senate majority whip, Republican John Barrasso expressed confidence in Hegseth during an interview with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday, despite allegations of sexual misconduct, excessive drinking and financial mismanagement, accusations the former Fox News host denies.

But some Democrats, like Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), want Hegseth's FBI background check to be made available to the entire committee.

On Wednesday, other nominees will face questions on the Hill, including Pam Bondi, the pick to lead the Justice Department, who was accused of spreading since-disproven theories about election fraud back in 2020 when she was part of Trump's legal team.

Hearings for some of trump's other top picks, still not scheduled, including controversial pick for Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

After the committee hearings this week, members will issue a recommendation to the full Senate for a full vote. It is rare for the Senate to turn down a nominee.

President-Elect Donald Trump has also promised to issue a flurry of executive orders on "day one" of his second term, covering everything from immigration to the economy.