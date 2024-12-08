President-Elect Trump sits down for first broadcast interview since winning the election

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Sunday's edition of "Meet the Press," President-Elect Donald Trump sat down with Kristen Welker for his first broadcast interview since winning the election.

Welker and Trump talked about the latter's "signature promises" during his campaign was to end inflation by proposing tariffs against the United States' three biggest trading partners, which economists say that consumers will ultimately pay the price of tariffs.

When asked if he can guarantee American families won't pay more, Trump said, "I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow."

During the interview, Welker and Trump talked about the president-elect's plan to deport everyone who is in the U.S. illegally, to which Trump said:

"I think you have to do it, and it's a hard...it's a very tough thing to do...but you have to have, you know, you have rules, regulations, laws. They came in illegally. You know the people that have been treated very unfairly are the people that have been on line for ten years to come into the country. And we're going to make it very easy for people to come in in terms of they have to pass the test. They have to be able to tell you what the Statue of Liberty is. They have to tell you a little bit about our country. They have to love our country. They can't come out of prisons. We don't want people that are in for murder. So we had 11,000 and 13,000, different estimates. 13,099 murderers released into our country over the last three years. They're walking down the streets. They're walking next to you and your family. And they're very dangerous people."

When Trump brought up Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), "which proposes cuts to the federal government," Welker said people got concerned about Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid being cut, prompting the president-elect to say, "I said to people we're not touching Social Security, other than we make it more efficient. But the people are going to get what they're getting."

When Welker asked, now that he won the 2024 election, if he will concede the 2020 election, Trump said, "No. No, why would I do that?"

Also during the interview, Welker and Trump talked about abortion, with Welker saying that Trump took "responsibility for overturning Roe v. Wade," and said that abortion is now a state issue. When asked if he will restrict the availability of abortion pills when he's in office, Trump said, "I'll probably stay with exactly what I've been saying for the last two years. And the answer is no."

