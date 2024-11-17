Pete Hegseth, President-Elect Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, faces sexual assault allegation

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pete Hegseth, President-Elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, was investigated in 2017 over an alleged sexual assault.

The incident allegedly happened in October of that year, and took place at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa where a gathering of Republican women was taking place.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, was not charged with the crime and Monterey Police did not release any information about the alleged victim.

In a telephone interview, Hegseth's lawyer reaffirmed his innocence, saying the alleged assault "didn't happen."

The allegation was first reported by Vanity Fair.