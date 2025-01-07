Jimmy Carter’s casket arrives in Washington

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Tuesday, Washington turns its attention to the late President Jimmy Carter as his casket arrives in the nation's capitol.

A horse-drawn caisson will take President Carter's casket from the U.S. Navy Memorial to the Capitol, where he will lie in state in the Rotunda and the public will be able to pay their respects to the 39th President, who died last month at 100 years of age.

A solemn journey to Washington for the late President Jimmy Carter, who brought his signature smile to the White House in 1977 and left an impression well beyond his single presidential term, including on Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

"Jimmy Carter is an American hero and one of my favorite people. The man had a pure heart and he's close to a saint. And what I'd like people to ask themselves is, how many politicians would you say that about?" Warnock remarked.

Lawmakers will pay their respects when the casket arrives to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, before opening to the public later in the evening.

But first a stop at the Navy Memorial to honor the late president's submarine service.

The trip through Washington, recalling Carter's choice to be the first president to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue during his inaugural parade, a sign of the openness he hoped to bring to the White House, though his time there was marked by the Iran hostage crisis and a troubled economy at home.

His public service continued in the nation's longest post-presidency.

"I've been reflecting on how, even after he left the White House, he had such an impact here in the U.S. and around the world," said Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff.

Former President Carter built homes for the poor with Habitat for Humanity and championed global humanitarian causes alongside his wife and confidant Rosalynn.

He celebrated his 100th birthday in October, now capped by tributes to a life that began on a Georgia peanut farm and ended with a reach across the globe.

Former President Carter will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol until Thursday morning when there will be a funeral.

To watch the livestream of the casket arrival, see attached video.