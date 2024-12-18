Supreme Court to hear TikTok case next month

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Supreme Court will hear TikTok's appeal challenging a federal law that could ban the app.

The court will hear oral arguments on January 10 before issuing a decision on whether to put the law on hold. That date is just nine days before the ban would take effect.

The law, which passed with bipartisan support, would require the video apps's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform to an American company or face a ban.

TikTok has challenged the law, saying it violates its free speech rights under the First Amendment.

In the order announcing it would take up the case, the court did not provisionally block the law.