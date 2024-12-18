Skip to Content
National Politics

Supreme Court to hear TikTok case next month

By ,
today at 11:07 AM
Published 11:40 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Supreme Court will hear TikTok's appeal challenging a federal law that could ban the app.

The court will hear oral arguments on January 10 before issuing a decision on whether to put the law on hold. That date is just nine days before the ban would take effect.

The law, which passed with bipartisan support, would require the video apps's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform to an American company or face a ban.

TikTok has challenged the law, saying it violates its free speech rights under the First Amendment.

In the order announcing it would take up the case, the court did not provisionally block the law.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content