Kamala Harris celebrates Thanksgiving helping at DC kitchen

today at 8:06 PM
Published 8:12 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Thanksgiving giving back at a Washington DC kitchen helping with food prep.

Harris was joined by her husband, 2nd gentleman Doug Emhoff at the DC Central Kitchen, a non-profit founded in 1989. The kitchen's mission: combat hunger and poverty by providing hands-on culinary job training.

Earlier this week, Harris made her first public remarks since conceding the presidential election to Donald Trump when she and her running mate Tim Walz held a final video call with their grassroots volunteers and donors.

