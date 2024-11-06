Vice President Kamala Harris calls to congratulate President-Elect Donald Trump

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential race.

According to a senior Harris aide, she discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power, and being a president for all Americans.

A Trump campaign spokesman also confirmed the call, saying that Trump "acknowledged vice president Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign."

Two other Harris aides said harris spent the morning and afternoon working on her concession speech that she will deliver Wednesday afternoon at 4:00pm Eastern at Howard University, her alma mater.

President Joe Biden also called President-Elect Trump and reportedly plans to speak publicly about the election results Thursday.

