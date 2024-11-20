Hacker steals sealed testimony of Matt Gaetz accusers

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A file containing the sworn depositions of two women involved in the investigation of former Congressman Matt Gaetz was accessed by a hacker on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter and an email obtained by NBC News.

According to the source, the information is unredacted and the file was downloaded from a secure link by a person using the name Altam Beezley.

The file included the testimony of the woman who alleges she had sex with Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17 years old. It also featured the testimony of a second woman who said she witnessed the encounter.

A source familiar with the contents of the files characterized them as very detailed and damaging to Gaetz, and it was not immediately clear whether any of the hacked information has been made public or whether law enforcement is investigating the matter.

A representative for Gaetz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An attorney representing the woman involved in the alleged incident told NBC News that his team was informed about the hack.

The Justice Department investigated Gaetz in a case involving an allegation of sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

That probe effectively ended last week when Gaetz resigned from Congress after President-Elect Donald Trump picked him to be his nominee for Attorney General.

Gaetz has denied the allegations and has not been criminally charged.