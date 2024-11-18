Skip to Content
House Ethics Committee to meet this week to discuss Matt Gaetz report

today at 10:33 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The House Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss its Matt Gaetz report, a source familiar with the meeting confirmed.

The committee had been scheduled to discuss the report on Friday, but that meeting was postponed following Gaetz's resignation from the House.

The controversial former Florida representative was announced as President-Elect Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General just hours before he resigned.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is opposed to the release of the Gaetz ethics report, saying Friday he would "strongly request" that the panel not make it public due to the fact that he is now a former member of Congress.

Dillon Fuhrman

