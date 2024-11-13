Skip to Content
President Biden meets with President-Elect Trump

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump is making his first trip back to Washington D.C. since being elected for a second term.

The president-elect meets with President Biden in the Oval Office, a tradition that shows the peaceful handoff of powerm and one that Trump did not offer to Biden in 2020.

Four years ago, the president-elect left Washington amid unfounded accusations the election was rigged, and now he comes back with a possible sweep of both the Senate and House.

"You know we had historic kind of numbers, especially for the President. But we won't get into that," President-Elect Trump said.

Before the meeting at the White house, Trump met with Republican House lawmakers as they focus on the new administration's priorities.

The Senate is in the middle of a contentious vote for a new leader as longtime leader Mitch McConnell steps down from the post. It's not clear if the president-elect will meet with any of the contenders.

