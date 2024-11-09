Skip to Content
National Politics

Elon Musk joins President-Elect Trump’s call with Zelenskyy

10/05/2024
By ,
New
today at 9:33 AM
Published 9:49 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk briefly joins President-Elect Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Musk, the tech mogul, briefly joined the phone call, despite not being scheduled to participate.

He walked into the room and greeted Zelenskyy, but did not play a big role in the conversation.

Musk campaigned for Trump in the final weeks of the 2024 race and helped provide internet support for Ukraine after Russia invaded.

Trump has previously claimed that he could have the war "settled" in one day, asserting that if he became president-elect, he would get it done before even becoming president.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content