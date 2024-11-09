Elon Musk joins President-Elect Trump’s call with Zelenskyy

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk briefly joins President-Elect Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Musk, the tech mogul, briefly joined the phone call, despite not being scheduled to participate.

He walked into the room and greeted Zelenskyy, but did not play a big role in the conversation.

Musk campaigned for Trump in the final weeks of the 2024 race and helped provide internet support for Ukraine after Russia invaded.

Trump has previously claimed that he could have the war "settled" in one day, asserting that if he became president-elect, he would get it done before even becoming president.