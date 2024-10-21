Elon Musk says he’ll give away $1 million daily to registered voters who sign his American PAC petition

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk is running a million dollar giveaway to voters in swing states as the billionire announced the big prize over the weekend.

He says his political action committee (PAC) will give a million dollars to a different random swing state voter every day until the election.

To be eligible, registered voters must sign on to the PAC's conservative-leaning petition.

Musk initially launched the petition in early October, but upped the prize money at a rally on Saturday.

Musk said the goal is to get between one million and two million voters in battleground states to sign the petition.

The deadline to sign the petition is Monday night, the same day that Pennsylvania voter registration closes.

There are questions about the legality of these payouts.

According to election law experts, there are various provisions in federal law that prohibited making cash payments to voters.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Sunday that the giveaway is "deeply concerning" and it's something that "law enforcement could take a look at."