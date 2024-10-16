Elon Musk donates millions to Trump campaign

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Elon Musk has become a Republican mega donor after giving millions to former President Donald Trump's campaign.

In the span of three months, Musk gave around $75 million to his pro-Donald Trump spending group.

American PAC, which is focused on turning out voters in closely contested states that could decide the election, spent around $72 million of that in the July-September period.

Musk established America PAC in May to support Trump's campaign to return to the White House.

The Telsa and SpaceX CEO is the world's wealthiest person, with a net worth of $241 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.