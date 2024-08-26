Bipartisan lawmakers visit Butler Farm Show ground to investigate Trump attempted assassination

BUTLER, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers investigating what went wrong when a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a rally last month in Butler, Pennsylvania, visited the site Monday.

The lawmakers took a tour of the Butler Farm Show grounds, with the goal of getting a better understanding of the scene as they conduct their investigation.

Some of the members went up on the rooftop where the shooter perched and walked around the property to see the proximity of the buildings to the rally stage, and they also planned to meet with local officials to gain first-hand knowledge into the events leading up to the shooting.

The task force is co-chaired by Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly, a Butler native, who was at the rally when the shooting took place.

"The most important thing is to recognize that we are U.S. Representatives. Not Democrats. Not Republicans, but both searching for the answers and reassuring the American people that we can work together and we can get the right answers so this doesn't happen again." Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)

The lawmakers said they want to identify what went wrong and to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"We don't want them to be afraid to speak their minds we want to make sure we get to the bottom of this, make sure that it doesn't repeat itself again that are candidates are safe so that our democracy is safe," said California Representative Lou Correa (D).