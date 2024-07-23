Pennsylvania law enforcement testifies on Capitol Hill

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Pennsylvania law enforcement officials were grilled on Capitol Hill Tuesday about security failures that allowed an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Members of the House Homeland Security Committee fired questions at the head of Pennsylvania's State police as well as the National President of Fraternal Order of Police.

Local law enforcement were part of the security effort at the Butler rally where an armed assassin got within 500 feet of the former president.

"Based on everything I know, up until day 10, I only am going to comment on the Pennsylvania state police and it's my belief as I sit here based on all the information that I have that we met or exceeded our expectations for that event. Am I saying that the event was a success, obviously it was not and our hearts go out to those affected." Col. Christopher Paris, Commissioner, Pennsylvania State Police

"Local law enforcement plays a huge role and must. I don't think that the federal agencies have the bandwidth to be able to have this event without a coordinated effort with local law enforcement. To my knowledge, local law enforcement did what their responsibilities and directives were." Patrick Yoes, Fraternal Order of Police

In the wake of the assassination attempt, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned from her position.