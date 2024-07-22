Secret Service director testifies on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The head of the Secret Service was called to Capitol Hill Monday morning to answer questions about the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Director Kimberly Cheatle after the attack, following widespread criticism that the agency did not properly prepare for Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Some lawmakers have called for her to resign.

Cheatle said in her opening testimony that the assasination attempt is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades.

She refused to provide detailed information about what happened because of ongoing investigations.

"The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders. On July 13th, we failed. As the Director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse," Cheatle remarked.

Several of the committee members became frustrated with Cheatle for not sharing more about what happened and what went wrong.