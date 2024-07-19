U.S. Secret Service director to testify next week

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The director of the U.S. Secret Service will testify on Monday before a congressional panel about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Director Kimberly Cheatle will testify before the House Oversight Committee, which subpoenaed her earlier this week.

The agency's Chief of Communications released a statement Friday, saying the Secret Service is fully accountable for the safety of its protectees and is committed to understanding what happened before, during and after the assassination attempt to ensure it never happens again.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other top Republicans have called on Cheatle to resign. Cheatle has said the buck stops with her, but that she will not resign.