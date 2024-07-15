Former speechwriter for Ronald Reagan speaks out about the Trump rally shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Blood on side of head, fist in the air, a display of defiance from former President Donald Trump after his attempted assassination.

"He showed this strength even after being have been shot...I think this situation only emboldened Donald Trump and helped his candidacy," said Doug Elmets, a political analyst and former speechwriter for Ronald Reagan.

Elmets gave insight into how the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan impacted the political pulse in the 1980s. The difference then: Reagan was already serving in office for three months.

"After Ronald Reagan was shot, he became more humble, so one might hope this event might actually make Donald trump more humble. I mean we can all hope for that, but it’s probably not in his DNA," Elmets expressed.

An attack that brought shock from both sides of the polarized political aisle, but Elmets thinks Trump's biggest supporters could hinder unification among Americans.

"Could push the envelope as it relates to conspiracy theories, push the envelope and blame Democrats," Elmets shared.

Elmets says it's up to both parties now to focus on the presidential campaign on the issues, not on personality accusations.

"There has been so much dissention among the country and one would question if this dissention led to the possible assassination of Trump," Elmets added.

Elmets predicts as Americans reasess who their vote will go to come November, and while Joe Biden is determined to stay in the race, top Democrats could push for a new candidate at their convention next month in Chicago, with Vice President Kamala Harris being a very probable choice.

"Ultimately, I think it will come down to if Joe Biden is the candidate and who Donald Trump selects as his running mate.

Elmets believes this moment in history is the new emblem of the Trump candidacy.

"I do think it's possible to unify America if it were a candidate like Donald Trump who is really committed to it," Elmets reasoned.