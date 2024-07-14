RNC to have heightened security following Trump rally shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Republican National Convention (RNC) starts Monday and is scheduled to go on as planned following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Heightened security can be seen around the venue expecting tens of thousands of people.

With helicopters above, and tall fences being set in place, security is top of mind as people arrive to support the Republican Party

Many are still trying to wrap their minds around this terrifying incident, expressing shock and disgust while others say that that the failed assassination attempt will produce an outpouring of affection for Trump that will electrify the convention this week.

"I'm sad, I'm sick I'm disgusted, am I shocked? No. Did I think this is something that could happen? Oh yeah," said Angie Prowell, a Trump supporter from Kentucky visiting the convention.

"He's going to another level and so are we," said Michelle Altherr, an Arizona delegate.