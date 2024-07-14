Skip to Content
Former President Trump traveling to Milwaukee to attend RNC

today at 2:52 PM
NEWARK, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is on his way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention (RNC).

A Total Traffic camera captured his plane speeding down the runway at Newark International Airport just before 5:00pm Eastern.

The start of the RNC Convention on Monday comes on the heels of the assassination attempt on former President Trump at his rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said, "I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled."

Republicans will formally nominate Trump for their 2024 presidential ticket later this week.

