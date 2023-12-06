Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to leave Congress
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he's leaving Congress.
The California Republican, voted out of office in early October, said he will resign at the end of the month, explaining in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that now is the time to pursue his new passions.
He did not go into detail about his next move.
Mccarthy's exit further cuts the already narrowing GOP majority in the house following the expulsion of New York Representative George Santos.
His departure is expected to cause a special election in California.
"To all those who have supported me through the years, especially our constituents, thank you from the bottom of my heart. We did our part. And when the stakes were the highest, we rose to the challenge. We were willing to risk it all. No matter the odds, no matter the personal cost. Simply put, we did the right thing. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America."Kevin McCarthy, former House Speaker (R-CA)