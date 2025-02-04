Skip to Content
Demonstrators in L.A. oppose President Trump’s immigration policies

By , ,
today at 5:56 AM
Published 6:07 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's immigration policies marched through Downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Many carried flags of Mexico and signs as they marched in Downtown L.A.

Police issued a dispersal order shortly after 5:00 p.m., declaring unlawful assembly in area. Demonstrations were instructed to leave the area or be subject to arrest.

As the evening went on, cars were set ablaze in the area.

Under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, deportation officers can remove most immigration violators.

