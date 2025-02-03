Skip to Content
Thousands of people hold pro-immigration protest in Los Angeles

today at 7:16 AM
LOS ANGELES (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of people marched through parts of Los Angeles on Sunday to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies.

There's been an increase in ICE raids and deportations since President Donald Trump returned to office.

The protesters marched to City Hall before walking onto one of the city's major freeways, and the demonstrators blocked traffic.

Some carried Mexican flags while others held signs that said nobody is illegal.

Police monitored the protest, but there were no reports of anyone arrested.

