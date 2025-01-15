Skip to Content
President Biden designates two national monuments in California

Nightside Coverage
By
today at 7:02 AM
Published 7:14 AM

WASHINGTON (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden took action Tuesday that he says illustrates some of the environmental initiatives he's accomplished in offices.

The president designated two national monuments in California.

He signed proclamations designating the Chuckwalla National Monument in the southern part of the state, near Joshua Tree National Monument, and the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument in the north.

The proclamations will protect more than 800,000 acres of land.

In addition, the move bars oil and gas drilling, mining and other industrial activity on the lands that several native american tribes describe as sacred for thousands of years.

The White House said Biden has now protected more public lands than any other president in a single term, except for President Jimmy Carter.

California lawmakers, including Congressman Raul Ruiz, were at the White House to celebrate the signing, which was supposed to take place a week ago, but was postponed due to the high winds and fires.

