President Biden to establish two national monuments in California next week

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden was set to declare two new national monuments in California Tuesday.

In one of his last moves to protect American land and water before leaving the White House, the president was set to establish the Chuckwalla National Monument in the southern part of the state, and the Sáttítla National Monument in the north.

However, due to high winds, the president's trip to the Joshua Tree National Park to sign a proclamation was canceled, but according to the White House, the event has been rescheuled for next week in Washington, D.C.

The designation protects the areas from fossil fuel drilling and mining.

The Interior Department says the areas have also been deemed not suitable for solar energy development.

Both monument areas are sacred to native tribes who have been asking for the move.

Several lawmakers in California issued statements respectively on Biden's declaration:

"I am thrilled that President Biden has designated the Chuckwalla National Monument using the Antiquities Act. After years of negotiation and bringing several communities together, this achievement was made possible through the leadership and partnership of many organizations, tribes, and community leaders. Chuckwalla National Monument will pave the way for the future of conservation and renewable energy. I greatly appreciate Senators Padilla and Butler for their support and partnership over the last several years." Congressman Raul Ruiz (CA-25) "Establishing the Chuckwalla National Monument is another major victory for safeguarding California's public lands for generations to come. This historic announcement accelerates our state's crucial efforts to fight the climate crisis, protect our iconic wildlife, preserve sacred tribal sites, and promote clean energy, while expanding equitable access to nature for millions of Californians. This designation reflects years of tireless work from tribal leaders to protect these sacred desert landscapes. President Biden has joined California leaders in championing our treasured natural wonders, and I applaud him for further cementing his strong public lands legacy." Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) "The designation of Chuckwalla and Sáttítla National Monuments is another powerful action to protect California's natural beauty, preserve critical habitats, and ensure future generations can enjoy these iconic landscapes. This thoughtful step reflects a deep commitment to conservation, and recognizes the efforts of environmental and tribal advocates, conservationists, and local communities who have long fought to safeguard these lands. As one of the Biden Administration's final acts, it is a lasting gift to Californians and to the nation." Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA)

Jamie Asbury, General Manager for the Imperial Irrigation District (IID), also reacted to the designation saying, "IID was one of the early supporters of legislation by Congressman Ruiz to designate the Chuckwalla National Monument for its importance to the region. We applaud the announcement made today by President Biden to make this designation official."

Biden has created or expanded 12 national monuments while president and restored three others.